Madhya Pradesh: Indore Gaurav Diwas celebrations start

Indore Gaurav Diwas celebrations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The seven-day Indore Gourav Diwas celebrations kicked off on Thursday with the water festival (Jal Mahostav). The mega function of the celebrations will be held on May 31 on the birthday of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

The Jal Mahotsav aims at water conservation. Under this, Jal Sabha, tree plantation, water march, cleaning of water bodies and other programmes took place. Under the Indore Gaurav Diwas celebration, various programmes will be organised in the city till May 31.

Collector Ilaiyaraaja T has assigned the responsibility to the nodal officer for the systematic organisation of these events who will act under the direction of the coordinators appointed for organising the programme.

Indore Gaurav Samman will be given in this programme and the winners of various programmes and activities organised in the last six days will be rewarded. A programme of renowned singers will also be held as a part of the main event. On this day attractive electrical decorations and other decorations will be done all over the city.

Mahotsav events schedule

May 26: Sports activities

May 27: Women empowerment

May 28: Art, literature and music.

May 29: Mega blood donation camps.

May 30: Programmes on trade, business and industrial empowerment.

Also, a programme related to startup and IT will be organised.

May 31: the main function will take place.

Cultural Programmes to be held at Rajwada

Various colourful cultural programmes will be presented at Rajwada every evening at 7.30 pm.

May 26: Bhagoriya dance.

May 27: Odissi dance

May 28: Kalbelia dance

May 29: Devi dance by famous dancer Ragini Makkar and her group.

May 30: Rasleela dance

