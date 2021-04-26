Madhya Pradesh: Indore cops perform last rites of Assamese man who died of Covid

Indore: A native of Assam living alone in Indore succumbed Covid-19 on Sunday. His cremation was done by the Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma and his team.

TI Verma said that Pranju Mohan Baruah (35) of Jorhat (Assam) died due to Covid-19. He was working in a construction company in Indore. His family is living in Assam and he was living alone in Indore.

His office colleagues contacted the police and told the police about his death. The police team reached the place, called the IMC team, and sent the body for cremation.

His family members were informed in Assam by the police and his valuables will be handed to them later.

The colleagues of the deceased said that his CT Scan found that 75% of his lungs were infected, and was in a serious condition.