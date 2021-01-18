Madhya Pradesh: Indore begins inoculating its corona warriors in second phase

Indore: City’s rollout of corona vaccines on Monday saw less fear and anxiety among healthcare workers who reached hospitals for vaccination.
About 100 healthcare workers in hospital including ESIC hospital, MY hospital, Bombay hospital, Apollo hospital, and Aurobindo hospital were selected for vaccination.
“The results of first round of vaccination are motivating and most people are reacting positively to it,” Apollo hospital medical superintendent Dr Sushil Jain said. ESIC hospital district coordinator Dr Pramod Jain said vaccination has given hope to people. “After the first round, our medical staff is feeling positive about the vaccine and hoping that the pandemic will end with this vaccine,” he remarked. The next vaccination drive will be held on January 20, 21 and 23 this week
The campaign is unfolding in a country that has reported more than 10.5 million infections, the second-largest caseload after the US, and 152,274 deaths, the world’s third-highest tally.
The government had hoped to inoculate about 300,000 people on Saturday, but government data showed that 165,000 people received a shot. The plan is to give the vaccine to millions more health care and frontline workers by the spring.
The Centre has pledged to inoculate 300 million health care and frontline workers, including police officers and, in some cases, teachers, by July. But the Indian government has purchased only 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and 5.5 million doses of one produced by Bharat Biotech in India.
