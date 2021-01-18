Madhya Pradesh: Indore begins inoculating its corona warriors in second phase

Indore: City’s rollout of corona vaccines on Monday saw less fear and anxiety among healthcare workers who reached hospitals for vaccination.

About 100 healthcare workers in hospital including ESIC hospital, MY hospital, Bombay hospital, Apollo hospital, and Aurobindo hospital were selected for vaccination.

“The results of first round of vaccination are motivating and most people are reacting positively to it,” Apollo hospital medical superintendent Dr Sushil Jain said. ESIC hospital district coordinator Dr Pramod Jain said vaccination has given hope to people. “After the first round, our medical staff is feeling positive about the vaccine and hoping that the pandemic will end with this vaccine,” he remarked. The next vaccination drive will be held on January 20, 21 and 23 this week