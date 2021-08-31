Madhya Pradesh: Indore becomes first district to inoculate 100% adult population with first dose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has become the first district in the entire country with a population of more than one million to inoculate 100% adult population with the first dose of Covid19 vaccine.

Indore collector Manish Singh said that the instruction given by the Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of 100% vaccination has been achieved in the district.

On August 26, CM had requested to complete 100 percent vaccination in the district till end of August. He made the remark in a program organised during his stay in Indore.

Collector Manish Singh has congratulated all the citizens of Indore district, public representatives and media personnel and all the government servants engaged in vaccination work and gave credit for the achievement.

Notably, Indore Municipal Corporation has played a vital role in the campaign of vaccination. Municipal Corporation Indore was made the nodal agency in the entire campaign.

Collector Singh said that the target of Indore district was to inoculate 28,07,559 people. Surpassing the target, a total of 28,08,212 persons have been vaccinated till 6 pm on August 31, he added.

CM Chouhan has also congratulated the resident of the Indore. He said, “I want to congratulate the people of Indore as 100% of the adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021