Madhya Pradesh: Indore a place of art, energy & delicacies, says Shraddha Kapoor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, the food hub of central India, which has gained prominence for its famous ‘Poha-Jalebi’, won heart of actress Shraddha Kapoor.

The actress visited the city to promote her upcoming film ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’ at Phoenix Mall on Monday, where she tasted Indore’s jalebi for the first time and got hooked to the delicacy of the city.

I’m a foodie

“I am a foodie, and the city serves the best for a person like me. It’s been two days that I am staying in Indore, and I got an opportunity to taste the best dishes served by the city. From poha-jalebi, to malpuha and chaat, the city serves everything with so much love and taste,” said Shraddha

For a person who always craves for sweet, jalebi is a go-to option, said Shraddha, while eating jalebis. She said, “The city is cleaner, greener, and has one of the tastiest delicacies that I have ever tried.”

The actress came to city on Saturday, and has visited several places since her arrival including Chappan Dukan. She has been meeting her friends and entertaining people by dancing to the beats of her upcoming film. She played a contest with her fans, called ‘The Jhooti’ where she gifted winners with merchandised t-shirt.

The Jhooti coaching classes

In order to promote her film, the actress in enrolling people in the ‘Jhooti Coaching Classes’ where she trains them to lie fluently. She shared a tip with her fans to identify a lie and shared her onset lying experiences with them.

Indori artist wins Shraddha’s heart

While interacting with her fans, Shraddha was amazed to encounter numerous artists. She danced on a hook step of a song from her upcoming movie. A fan gifted her with a portrait, on which she said, “Being in Indore feels like being in a dreamland, where the people have been showering their love on me. I had to salute the artists of the city who have presented a scintillating dance performance and made my beautiful portrait.”