Madhya Pradesh: Indoor Stadium To Rise Amid School Grounds Revamp

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The significant news about the construction of an indoor stadium, prominently published in Free Press on June 25, has spurred action. On Thursday, CMO Shivji Arya, guided by MLA Rajkumar Mev's directive, conducted essential measurements at a dilapidated hostel building within the school grounds, the proposed site for the indoor stadium.

This proactive response showcases the immediate impact of the news published in Free Press, driving swift decisions and actions towards enhancing the community's infrastructure.

CMO Arya revealed that demolishing this old structure would make room for the new indoor stadium, which requires a 15 by 45-metre area. The identified spot has been approved by MLA Mev.

Conflict over site allocation

The Block Education Office in Maheshwar has proposed a new school building for the same site identified for the indoor stadium. MLA Mev addressed this concern, stating his intention to find an alternative location for the new school building to ensure the indoor stadium's construction proceeds as planned.

SDM Anil Kumar Jain informed that the BEO office has been directed to request the Public Works Department (PWD) to survey and prepare for the demolition of the old hostel building. While the education department's new school building proposal is under consideration, it may be relocated to accommodate the indoor stadium project.