Madhya Pradesh: Indian Medical Association's Ratlam unit protests Mixopathy

Ratlam: The members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) here observed strike on Friday to protest the permission given to Ayurvedic Doctors to perform surgeries.

President of the local unit of IMA Vipin Maheshwari and secretary SS Gupta said that there is a very strong resentment amongst members of IMA here against the Government decision to allow Aurvedic Doctors to perform surgeries. They maintained that by doing so life of people has been exposed to grave risk.

IMA stated that allopathic modern medicines are backed by ongoing research and surgical procedures which were based on decades of research and experience. Modern allopathic surgery is science, art, research backed, and equipment intensive requires years of training and has a steep learning curve, IMA local unit said in the memorandum.

A memorandum has also been forwarded to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) against this decision by the local unit of the IMA, it is informed. Barring emergency services all OPDs remained suspended from 6AM to 6 PM against Mixopathy, informed IMA press release.

IMA in its memorandum alleged that any surgical procedure required anesthetic drugs which are allopathic drugs and only trained doctors can administer these drugs. Even a small overdose could harm the patients seriously.