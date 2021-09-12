Madhya Pradesh: Indian made foreign liquor worth Rs 65 Lakh, 1 held

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip Guna police seized Indian made foreign liquor worth Rs 65 lakhs.

As per the inputs illicit liquor was being transported on a truck bearing number GJ 25 U 1415. Blockades were installed at: Ruthiai, Janjali, Binaganj. Police station in-charge Arun Singh Bhadoriya and his team stopped a truck coming from Shivpuri at Janjali check point.

A person alighted from the truck and fled while his companion was taken into custody. The detained person has been identified as Mahar Singh, 52, resident of Rewari district, Haryana and the name of the person who fled is Ravindra Jat, resident of Gohana, Haryana.

During searching police found 650 boxes Indian made foreign liquor boxes hidden behind bags of fodder. Liquor and truck costing about Rs 25 lakhs were seized. Raghogarh police have booked the accused under Excise Act. Further investigation is underway.

