Madhya Pradesh: India a home to Mathematical advancement, says Dr Pragati Jain in Manawar

“Intellectuals in India always gave special importance to the development of Mathematics, right from the beginning.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 12:27 AM IST
Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): To encourage and facilitate the study of mathematics, December 22, the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan Aiyangar, is celebrated every year as 'National Mathematics Day', said Dr Pragati Jain, head-department of Mathematics, Government College. “Intellectuals in India always gave special importance to the development of Mathematics, right from the beginning.

Indian mathematicians made great strides in developing arithmetic, algebra, geometry, infinite series expansions, and calculus, however, unfortunately, the students today do not know even about the famous names, rues the professor. The students need to be made aware of the contribution of Aryabhata in place value number system, the geometrical concepts given by Brahmagupta, the fundamental work of Bhaskaracharya on arithmetic, LCM of given numbers in Ganita-Sara-sangraha of Mahaviracharya, Ramanujan’s extraordinary contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series and continued fractions, she added.

