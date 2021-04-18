Madhya Pradesh: Indefinite lockdown imposed in Beed after two of a family succumb to corona

Beed/Mundi: Panic prevailed in Beed village of Khandwa district after two persons from the same family succumbed to Covid-19 infection within a span of 24-hours.

The deaths prompted the Gram Panchayat to impose an indefinite lockdown in the village from Monday morning.

On Saturday, grocery trader Arvind Jain lost the battle to corona. He died at Indore while undergoing treatment for corona. On Sunday, Jainís nephew Ankit Jain too died while undergoing treatment at Indore.

People closed to Jain family alleged that two more persons from the family are undergoing treatment for corona. The locals are now praying for their wellbeing.

Meanwhile, sarpanch Balubhai Agrawal after having a discussion with the villagers declared lockdown in the village from Monday morning. All the business establishments in the village will remain closed till the next orders.

Agarwal urged the villagers to follow the Covid protocols to ward of coronavirus infection.

Agarwal expressed deep grief over deaths in Jain family and said that villagers should follow the Covid norms seriously.