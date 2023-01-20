Madhya Pradesh: Incident-free polling in Sardarpur and Rajgarh

Representative Image | FPJ

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Polling in Sardarpur and Rajgarh remained largely incident-free during the municipality’s election on Friday.

However, most of the booths witnessed sluggish voting in these towns. The 18-year-olds were elated to vote for the first time in this election. A few protests and complaints arose but were resolved then and there, the officials said.

Returning officer Rahul Chauhan said that polling was broadly peaceful. He added polling was held at 39 voting stations of Sardarpur and Rajgarh municipal councils. Out of 5, 381 voters, 4, 069 voters cast their vote in Sardarpur, which is 75.62 per cent. Similarly, out of 15, 770 voters, 11, 629 voters practised their universal adult franchise in Rajgarh, which makes it a turnout of 73.74 per cent. In the end, Chouhan appreciated that the voters of Sardarpur and Rajgarh cast their votes in a peaceful, fair and fear-free manner.

