Madhya Pradesh: Incessant Rains And Floods Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

Water was overflowing the Bada Pull area of river Kshipra on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The rainfall figure for the last two days crossed seven inches here on Sunday morning. During the last 24 hours which ended at 5 pm on Sunday, 33 mm rainfall was registered in the city.

The ancient Angareshwar Temple located near the Mangalnath Temple was submerged in the Kshipra River up to its peak. Amidst the strong current, a wonderful sight of the red-coloured peak was visible.

Sarpanch Arjun Patel and Lamsam Patel, who run the cow shed in the temple premises, said that the shops kept in the temple premises were washed away due to the strong flow of water.

On Sunday morning, Kshipra water reached Gangaghat located on Mangalnath Temple Road. All the stairs of the ghat were submerged in water. After water entered Jhalaria Math located near Narsing Ghat bridge, the administration immediately evacuated it. The donation box of the temple was opened only seven days ago.

Danigate saw water-logging up to 4 feet |

Out of this, a donation amount of about Rs 1.5 lakh was made. If the donation box was not opened for a few more days, then this time too the amount would have got wet in the flood water and got spoiled. A big tree fell on Gadkalika Road at around 6 am on Sunday.

Corporator Hemant Gehlot said that the team of Ujjain Municipal Corporation it removed at around 9.30 am. A bridge on the Kshipra River before Kalbhairav temple got submerged in water.

Traffic on this has also stopped. The nearby Vikrant Bhairav temple was also flooded. About a dozen dogs got trapped above the temple. They were unable to get down due to water being filled below.

Temples situated near Ram Ghat and Narsing Ghat submerged due to flood |

TEMPLE NEAR RAM GHAT SUBMERGED

According to Kshipra Tairak Dal secretary Santosh Solanki, all the temples near the Ram Ghat are submerged in water. The administration has stopped the movement of visitors by placing barricades at the gate of the Ghat to avoid accidents. Only those devotees who come to offer Pind Daan (ritual to offer homage to departed souls) are allowed to take a bath here. The edge of the ghat has completely submerged. Tehsildar Anirudh Mishra said the water has now reached the big bridge here. Administration, police department and Ujjain Municipal Corporation are on alert mode everywhere. The people have been informed not to go to the waterlogged places and barricades have been put up to prevent their movements to such places. People are in safe places and there has been no casualty so far. They will try to ensure that there will be no problem ahead too. About three to four feet of water has accumulated on the big bridge, he added. /

SDRF and Home Guards on rescue work in many low-lying areas. |

TORRENTIAL RAINS ACROSS DISTRICT

An average rainfall of 78.4 mm has been recorded in Ujjain district in the last 24 hours ending on Sunday morning. The total rainfall in the district from June 1 to September 17 is 908.8 mm. There is a flood situation in many villages of Ujjain district. In case of water on the roads/culverts of some villages, the road has been closed by putting up barricades. The water level of the Kshipra River has increased in Ujjain tehsil but the situation is under control. On Saturday and Sunday, 150 persons in Nagda, 7 in Khachrod tehsil, 110 in Kothi Mahal tehsil, 124 in Mahidpur tehsil, 3 in Jharda tehsil, 150 in Barnagar tehsil were rescued and shifted to other safe places due to rain water logging. The district administration is also arranging food packets in the camps. The situation is being continuously monitored by collector Kumar Purshottam and under his guidance the team of revenue officers, police and Home Guards, the public works department and Ujjain Municipal Corporation are continuously working with alertness by being deployed at their duty place. /

Three persons of a family were airlifted at village Semalia in Barnagar tehsil. |

THREE PERSONS AIRLIFTED FROM SEMALIA VILLAGE OF BARNAGAR

A flood situation was created due to continuous heavy rains in Barnagar and the catchment area above it and 300 mm of rainfall in Barnagar itself. In the village Semalia of Barnagar, flood water surrounded the village from all sides. In this, three persons- Liyaqat Patel his son and his pregnant wife in a house- went to the terrace to escape from the flood water.

Flood water was flowing four feet below the roof of the house. Due to the strong current, even the boats of the local administration and SDRF were not able to reach there.

When collector Kumar Purushottam got information about this matter, he gave detailed information regarding it to the principal secretary and additional chief secretary of the state. When the facts came to the notice of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, he gave instructions to save the lives of these three persons by whatever means possible.

Initiative in this regard was taken by senior officials of the state government and a helicopter was sent from Nagpur for rescue under the leadership of the wing commander.

The three persons were taken to Indore, where in coordination with the district administration, an ambulance was immediately made available and the health check-up of the three persons was done.

LOW-LYING AREAS INSPECTED

Collector Kumar Purushottam, UMC commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh and Mayor Mukesh Tatwal inspected the flood-affected areas of Ujjain on Sunday. They took information about food distribution in relief camps and discussed setting up a rescue team and shifting people from other areas.

HOLIDAY FOR SCHOOL TODAY

Due to continuous rain, the administration has declared a holiday in all government and non-government schools of Ujjain district here on Monday. Opening of schools could become a problem due to water logging in many schools in rural areas. There are reports of water logging in some schools in urban areas. Government Secondary School, Nagjhiri was filled with knee-deep water. Similar situations exist in many other schools too. Keeping this in mind, the administration declared a holiday in schools on Monday.

A Sevadham Ashram inmate moves amid 3-4 ft water carrying her essential materials on her head |

PROBLEMS AT SEVADHAM ASHRA

For the first time in 35 years, due to heavy rains, the entire Sevadham Ashram had to face serious problems as many parts of the Ashram premises including the Seva Prakalp Bhojanshala, Satyavati Mahila Prakalp, Gaushala were submerged.

Ashram founder Sudhir Bhai said that in the last 35 years, such a situation has never arisen like the one that has arisen due to heavy rains in two nights.

Overnight, more than 200 elderly, disabled and multi-disabled women living in Satyavati Mahila Prakalp have been evacuated to other places. Consultation with technical experts is going on after securing complete photo videos of this situation. The main reason for this serious problem was the water from Gambhir Dam and the water coming from the surrounding fields which could not go out.

