Madhya Pradesh: In Sonkatch, Independents hold all the aces

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Local body election results this time surprised many here in Sonkatch as neither Congress, nor BJP got a full majority and now six independent winners are holding all the aces in Sonkatch municipal council of Dewas district.

According to information, out of 15 wards, Congress and BJP managed to win five and four wards respectively, while six independent (including three Tarangani Sena) emerged victorious.

Congress party's five candidates won from Ward No 03, 7, 8, 11, 15 and four BJP candidates won in Ward No 01, 02, 04 and 6 and three candidates of the Tarangani Sena who contested as Independents won in Ward 09, 10 and 14 and 3 other Independent won in Ward 05, 12 and 13.

No party got an absolute majority. After the administrative announcement, the supporters of the victorious candidates celebrated the victory with great enthusiasm by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers

The winning candidates went to their respective wards and thanked all the voters and expressed gratitude.