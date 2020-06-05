Madhya Pradesh: In Ratlam, COVID positive woman gives birth to healthy baby

Ratlam: Good and bad news during COVID-19 pandemic has become part of the life of the city. Good news is that the 23-year-old corona positive pregnant woman, a resident of Nayapura, gave birth to a healthy baby by caesarean on Thursday evening at the District Hospital. A team of Government Medical College (GMC) doctors carried out the caesarean.

Meanwhile, two more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

According to official information, a 16-year-old girl, a resident of the Tata Nagar, has been found COVID-19 positive when sample reports were released on Friday morning by the GMC. On Thursday evening sample test report of a 62-year-old male, a resident of Nayapura, was received positive who had died on the same day noon.

He was sent to GMC isolation centre on finding hypertension, respiratory disease and acute cardiac conjunction from the District Hospital OPD. Both the persons tested positive belonged to Tata Nagar and Naya Pura which is already a containment area.

According to information, 23-year-old pregnant woman was admitted at the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) from where she was brought to the District Hospital for caesarean delivery as was planned by a team of doctors of the Government Medical College. She gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The team decided to keep the newborn in the same room with some distance and with all precautions, it is informed. This was the first delivery of a COVID-19 positive female in the district.

According to official information, 28 sample reports were received on Friday morning in which a 16-year-old girl was found positive for the deadly virus. She had complained of cough, cold and fever and after check-up at District Hospital she was sent to GMC as suspected patient where she was admitted.