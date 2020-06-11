Madhya Pradesh: In Nagda, Mohanshri Foundation helps over 400 stranded persons reach home

Nagda: A young entrepreneur of Nagda has helped scores of migrant labourers reach their home during lockdown. His organisation bore the expenses for their transport and food.
Manoj Rathi Bardanwala, director of Mohanshri Foundation set up a camp for the migrants who were marching towards their homes on foot.
According to Manoj, he received an anonymous call a few days back that a couple and their three-year-old child are stranded at the bus stand. Rathi met the stranded person Arun Kumar, who told him that they were coming from Baroda, Gujarat on foot and were to reach Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Mohanshri Foundation provided them food and accommodation, while they arranged for a transport to Muradabad. A local transport business owner came forward and provided a lift to the couple on his tanker.
Two others were also sent to Raipur in transport arranged by drug store owners Gulzarilal Trivedi and Anil Singh Darbar. Rathi added that these two men had left their rented room and now did not have a roof over their head. The foundation accommodated the duo, Bhola and Vinod at the camp at Mohanshri Vidyapeeth. The organisation has been successful in sending over 400 labourers to their hometowns with help of others.
MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar was requested by Rathi to provide the labourers some cash so that they reach their hometowns easily. MLA Gurjar arranged for Rs 2,000 each and helped them out.
