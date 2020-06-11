Madhya Pradesh: In Nagda, Mohanshri Foundation helps over 400 stranded persons reach home

Nagda: A young entrepreneur of Nagda has helped scores of migrant labourers reach their home during lockdown. His organisation bore the expenses for their transport and food.

Manoj Rathi Bardanwala, director of Mohanshri Foundation set up a camp for the migrants who were marching towards their homes on foot.

According to Manoj, he received an anonymous call a few days back that a couple and their three-year-old child are stranded at the bus stand. Rathi met the stranded person Arun Kumar, who told him that they were coming from Baroda, Gujarat on foot and were to reach Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Mohanshri Foundation provided them food and accommodation, while they arranged for a transport to Muradabad. A local transport business owner came forward and provided a lift to the couple on his tanker.