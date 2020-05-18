Madhya Pradesh: In Meghnagar, 9-year-old puts mother, her lover behind bars for killing father

In a major breakthrough in a case, the police have arrested man’s wife and her lover for his murder. Deceased’s nine-year-old daughter was courageous enough to put her accused mother behind the bars.

According to station in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan, the naked corpse of Ralu Sigadiya of Navapada Mandli village was found in the farm of his neighbour. The body also had severe injuries on his genitals.

Upon investigation, it was found that Ralu’s wife, Kalibai had an extra-marital affair for over two years with Hoor Singh of neighbouring Jhapadara village. Ralu and Kalibai’s nine year old daughter informed the police that her mother and her lover had killed her father.

In the further probe it came to fore that the accused Kalibai had provoked Hoor Singh to murder her husband by threatening him to plot a conspiracy against him. Both the accused are currently in jail.