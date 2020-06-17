Madhya Pradesh: In Mandsaur, dilapidated fort posing threat to locals

Mandsaur: The damaged ruins of a fort are increasingly becoming a threat to the residents of the area. The residents of this are wrote a letter to the collector asking him to address the issue before monsoon arrives.

A part of the fort situated at Mardadeen area in ward number 24 is damaged. The ruins might cause grave damage to property of the people residing in the aforesaid area. Ex-municipal president and city block Congress president Mohammed Haneef Sheikh and ward number 24 councillor Haji Rashid submitted a letter to collector. The letter stated that the ruins are collapsing and falling down in the area and some locals even reported their houses being hit by bricks and stones that might have been used in the construction of the fort. Strong winds and rains might cause more damage.

They have asked that either the dilapidated structure is repaired or the entire ruin must be removed before monsoon arrives.