Madhya Pradesh: In Kukshi, seven shops sealed for violating unlock norms

Kukshi: Under the campaign against unlock violators seven shops have been sealed for operation beyond curfew deadline.

As per the instructions of SDM VIvek Kumar, tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar and team fined the shopkeepers who kept their shops open after 5pm. They sealed these shops and collected fine of Rs 14,850. The team also fined persons who were found roaming in public without a mask.

Tehsildar Dawar said that as per the directives of government we are taking action against the people who are violating guidelines pertaining to unlock 1.0.