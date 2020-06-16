Madhya Pradesh: In Kukshi, seven shops sealed for violating unlock norms

Kukshi: Under the campaign against unlock violators seven shops have been sealed for operation beyond curfew deadline.
As per the instructions of SDM VIvek Kumar, tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar and team fined the shopkeepers who kept their shops open after 5pm. They sealed these shops and collected fine of Rs 14,850. The team also fined persons who were found roaming in public without a mask.
Tehsildar Dawar said that as per the directives of government we are taking action against the people who are violating guidelines pertaining to unlock 1.0.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)