Madhya Pradesh: In Gandhwani, woman sets hubby ablaze, held

Gandhwani: In a shocking incident, a person was gravely injured after his wife poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze.

The incident took place on Thursday at Bordabara village under Gandhwani police station limit. Gandhwani police station in charge Jairaj Solanki informed that the person identified as Topsingh, 30, son of Ramesh Bheel, while his wife identified as Hiralbai. Both are resident of Sarpanchpura helmet.

On being informed Solanki and his team rushed to the spot and took Topsingh to the community health centre, from where he was referred to Dhar district hospital.

Solanki informed that domestic disputes among the couple is the reason behind incident. During preliminary investigation it was revealed that even after being married for long the couple were childless and it was the reason for frequent bickering among them.

On Thursday afternoon, in a fit of rage, Hiralbai set her husband ablaze. When neigbourers heard Topsingh’s cry for help they immediately rushed to his hut and doused the fire.

Hiralbai has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.