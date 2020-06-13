Madhya Pradesh: In Alot, technical glitch threatens to turn farmers into loan defaulters

Alot: A farmer faces threat of turning a defaulter if amount is not deposited in his loan account by Monday. The problem is that many farmers have sold wheat at government-run centre and deposited the amount in the bank. However, current balance is yet to be updated.

Shujat Mohammed Khan of Tal sold 32 quintals of wheat to Krishna Agro Services, Tal on April 25. He received Rs 61,600 from marketing society and deposited Rs 30,500 with the society, hoping to reduce his loan. A week later, Khan deposited another Rs 31,100. Forty-seven days after sale of produce, Khan is now facing the risk of being labelled a defaulter due to a technical error.

Khan said that he has been visiting the society and bank’s office for a week, but is yet to receive a satisfactory answer. The amount of Rs 30,500 is neither shown as balance in his account, nor has his loan amount reduced post payment. He has tried registering a complaint at Chief Minister Helpline number but in vain. Reason: executives are accepting only COVID-19 related complaints. He also tried to reach the helpline numbers for wheat purchase but is yet receive a reply. Khan believes that the government system is not working with honesty.