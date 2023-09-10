Madhya Pradesh: In Alirajpur, Youth Dies Due To Lack Of Oxygen |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A chaotic situation prevailed at Nanpur Health Centre in Alirajpur district after family members of a person, who was admitted to the centre died on Saturday, alleged lack of facilities at the centre. Family members accused lack of availability of oxygen at the hospital as the reason for death.

Thereafter, the angry mob blocked the Khandwa-Vadodara State Highway. Family members claimed that such cases have already happened in Nanpur Health Centre due to lack of oxygen, lack of doctors and negligence.

According to sources, on Saturday morning the health of Irfan Akhtar, 30, deteriorated. Then the family took him to the primary health centre of Nanpur, but even a doctor was not found there. Sceptical of proper treatment there, the family members took him to the district hospital, but Irfan died on the way.

The family alleges that there was no arrangement for oxygen. “They gave us an empty cylinder. Due to this Irfan lost his life,” they said.

Angry over the death, the people of Nanpur and surrounding communities reached the state highway and blocked it. They were demanding to improve the hospital arrangements.

It is worth noting that earlier too there had been deaths due to lack of oxygen. Even after this, the health department did not wake up.

