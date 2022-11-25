Madhya Pradesh: In a move serving humanity, family members of road accident victim donate his eyes

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 02:29 PM IST
The accident happened on Thursday morning | FP Photo
Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Setting up an example of humanity before others, family members of Subhashchandra Bhandari, victim of a road accident, decided to donate his eyes after his death.

Bhandari along with his wife Manorama Bhandari and one farmer Kalu, son of Mansingh Dodiar met with an accident when a truck loaded with limestone hit them at a railway crossing in Petlawad tehsil of Jhabua district on Thursday.

Bhandari’s wife Manorama and farmer Kalu died on the spot, while he was severely injured and was referred to Baroda hospital from the Petlawad primary health centre. He died on the way to Baroda.

After losing two of their near-and-dear in an accident, Bhandari family members immediately decided to donate Subhashchandra’s eyes. They called Barnagar-based Geeta Nyas Samiti. The team rushed to Petlawad and completed all the formalities.

Later, Subhashchandra and his wife Manorama were cremated together. The entire village lauded Bhandari family's initiative.

