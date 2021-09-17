Madhya Pradesh: In a false rape case, court orders that girl be booked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special court, on Thursday, ordered that a case be registered against a girl who had filed a false complaint of rape against a man. The court said that strict action was necessary against those who misused the law so that such a trend could be stopped. The girl had filed a case against a man alleging rape, but, in the court, she retracted her statement given to the police. She said that she had lodged the rape complaint under pressure from the police.

On March 10, a 22-year-old girl lodged a complaint of rape against against Saurabh Soni at the women’s police station. She said she lived in Harda and had come to her relative’s house in Indore. Saurabh lived in the neighborhood and he had come to the bus stand to pick her up. The girl had stated that he took her to a hotel near Bombay Hospital and raped her. The police registered a case of rape against the accused and also under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

When the girl appeared in court, she retracted her statement given to the police.

To this, special public prosecutor Vishal Srivastava told the court that medical examination of the girl was also performed and that she had turned hostile. Taking serious note of this, special judge Deepak Verma ordered that a case be registered against the girl. The court said the girl had not only given a false complaint at the police station, but also made false statements before the first-class judicial magistrate.

