Madhya Pradesh: Improve railway facilities, demand locals

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Vikas Sangharsh Samiti members submitted a memorandum to the senior railway officer Amit Sahni demanding improvement in railway facilities.

The committee had also raised the issue when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Ujjain-Fatehabad rail route among other facilities.

Committee members demanded that Sanawad-Bhopal DEMU train be launch at the earliest. The memo stated newly laid broad gauge section has been tested in 2021 and MP Gyaneshwar Patil has also announced the launch of route.

The committee demanded that fine be recovered from officers and contractors as Sanawad-Nimar Khedi railway has also not been developed as per prescribed norms.

The memo demanded that Agenti- Khandwa railway be converted to broad gauge and conversion of Mhow-Balwara metre gauge railway line be expedited.

Social activist Mushtaq Malik has demanded that triangular narrow railway crossing at Sanawad be widened to resolve the traffic woes of commuters on Omkareshwar road and Punasa road.

Dr Rajendra Palod, Zakir Hussain Ami, Mushtaq Malik, Laxmikant Rathi were present among others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:26 AM IST