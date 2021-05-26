Madhya Pradesh: Imprison us we are dying of hunger, shopkeepers tell officials who were out to shut market before the deadline

JOBAT (ALIRAJPUR): Shopkeepers in Jobat, took to streets as team of officials asked them to close their shops before deadline.

Chaotic situation prevailed in Jobat as the shopkeepers in the Atal Square area opposed the administrationís move to shut market at 11.30 am, nearly half-an-hour before deadline. Alirajpur district local administration has allowed to open shops between 7 am and noon on Wednesday.

While opposing the administrationís move the shopkeepers asked the officials to put them behind bars as they were dying of hunger. They alleged that their business has suffered due to the lockdown and it has become hard for them to secure two square meals for their families.

A large crowd closed in on the officials.

Meanwhile, sub-divisional magistrate Shyambeer and his team rushed to the spot and dispersed the people who had surrounded the officials. Administration convinced the shopkeepers and slapped challans on the ones who turned up without masks in the market area.