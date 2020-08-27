Madhya Pradesh: IMD issues red alert in Balaghat, Tikamgarh, Damoh, and Sagar districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert stating that extremely heavy rainfall is very likely in four districts of eastern Madhya Pradesh, where monsoon activities have revived in the last 24 hours.

It also issued orange and yellow alerts for some other districts in the state.

All the alerts are valid till Friday morning, an official said.

The red alert, issued by the IMD's Bhopal office, said that extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places of Balaghat, Tikamgarh, Damoh and Sagar districts.

The orange alert warned that very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated places in 12 districts, including Jabalpur and two divisions of the state- Rewa and Shahdol.

Besides, the yellow alert forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in four districts Rajgarh, Shajapur, Guna and Ashok Nagar.

Similarly, another yellow alert warned of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in 12 districts, including Bhopal.

Last week, many parts in western Madhya Pradesh were inundated following good rainfall.

"A well-marked low pressure area is advancing over eastern MP. It is likely to cause good rainfall in next two- three days in the state," Uday Sarwate, a senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office said.

"Many eastern districts have already received showers," he added.

The state has received normal rainfall in the ongoing monsoon season so far.