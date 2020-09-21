Madhya Pradesh: IMD issues orange alert for 4 places, yellow for 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast very heavy rainfall for Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori districts in Madhya Pradesh and issued an orange alert.

It issued a yellow alert for seven districts, including Jabalpur, for torrential rains, and a similar alert for lightning and thunderstorms in eight places, including Bhopal and Indore.

All the alerts are valid till Tuesday morning, an official said.

"They have come when a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards east MP in the next 48 hours," said HS Pandey, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office.

MP has received 936.6 millimetres rainfall so far against average rainfall of 913 mm, and many places in the state have received rainfall in the last 24 hours, Pandey added.