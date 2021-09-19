e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:53 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: IMC commissioner orders officials to repair potholed roads, manage outflow of waterlogging,

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal on Saturday took a review meeting of the IMC officials over rising incidents of waterlogging in the city. She reprimanded the officials for negligence in the work.

In the meeting, Pal instructed the officials to do the repairing work or patchworks of the roads which got damaged due to rain and waterlogging. She instructed city engineers to give more attention to the work along with the zonal officers.

She also instructed officials to point out the spots in the city where waterlogging occurs and should create a report on it with the solutions and submit it to her.

She also instructed officials to make temporary arrangements for the outflow of water in the areas where waterlogging occurs. She also instructed officials to start the repairing work of the roads after monsoon.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:53 AM IST
