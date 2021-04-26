Madhya Pradesh: I’m alive and in town: Former MLA Nagarsingh

ALIRAJPUR: Alirajpur BJP mandal president Rinkesh Tanwar has submitted a memorandum to Kotwali police station incharge Dinesh Solanki demanding to register an FIR after some unidentified miscreant spread rumour about the death of former MLA Nagarsingh Chouhan.

Meanwhile, Chouhan through a video made it clear that he is fine and with his family members in Alirajpur.

In a memorandum to police, Tanwar said that miscreant spread rumours on the WhatsApp with an intention to disturb peace in the town. He shared the phone numbers and other details of persons who spread the fake information among people to the police station incharge.

Tanwar asked police and the administration to take stern action against the miscreant to ensure no such incident occur in future.