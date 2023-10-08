 Madhya Pradesh: Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 18L Seized, 2 Held
Upon stopping the container near the Pitgara Phata, the team discovered sacks of cloth clippings concealing boxes of illicit liquor.

Updated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police seized a container truck carrying 275 boxes of illicit liquor hidden in a sack of clothes, at Pitgara Phata. Two persons, Sandeep Yadav and Devendra Yadav were arrested in this connection.

The action was carried out by Badnawar police station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan and his team including SI Manohar Singh Chauhan, SI Dinesh Sisodia and others.

According to police, acting on a tip-off about a container heading from Ratlam towards Gujarat with a `postal parcel’ written on its body, the police team dispatched to verify the information.

Upon stopping the container near the Pitgara Phata, the team discovered sacks of cloth clippings concealing boxes of illicit liquor. The container's occupants, Sandeep Yadav and Devendra Yadav, both residents of Haryana, were arrested.

The seized goods include 275 boxes of liquor, totalling approximately 2,475 bulk litres worth Rs 18 lakh. The police team have been lauded for their efforts in apprehending the culprits. SP Manoj Kumar Singh has announced a suitable reward for their exemplary work.

