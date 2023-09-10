Madhya Pradesh: Illicit Liquor Worth Over ₹34 Lakh Seized In Barnagar

Representative Image

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the crackdown on liquor smuggling, the Barnagar police seized 605 boxes of illicit liquor worth more than Rs 34 lakh. The operation, however, saw the culprits escape, though authorities are determined to bring them to justice.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team, led by SDOP Mahendra Singh Parmar and station in-charge SI Hemant Kumar Katare, launched a hunt around 9.45 pm on Thursday. The information indicated that an Eicher vehicle was transporting illegal liquor from Lohana Kuti towards Kesur Road.

Upon reaching Lohana Kuti, the police spotted the Eicher vehicle and initiated a chase. The driver, attempting to evade capture, abruptly parked the vehicle and fled into the darkness, managing to escape the police pursuit. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 605 boxes containing English liquor and beer cans, all of which were confiscated.

The police registered a case against the unidentified driver and are working to trace both the driver and the vehicle's owner. This marks the third successful seizure of illegal liquor by the police, but in each instance, the driver has managed to evade capture, eluding a total of nine police personnel. The authorities remain committed to their ongoing efforts to curb illegal liquor smuggling in the region.