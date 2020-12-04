Madhya Pradesh: Illegal structures of two more goons razed in Indore

Additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh said permission for building was taken from IMC but it was built in violation of norms. “The building was not built as per approved map. So, the portions that were built against the norms were demolished,” he said. Singh stated that Mushtaq was the original owner of building but he had taken permission in Ismail’s name. When IMC removal reached Khajrana for removing illegal structures, family members and relatives of Mushtaq protested but police foiled their bid to prevent the drive.

According to CSP Anil Rathore, 18 cases were registered against Mushtaq in different police stations. As part of anti-goon drive, the IMC, district administration and police had demolished illegal structures of nearly 20 listed criminals including Babbu-Chhabbu, Sajid Chandanwala and woman don Alka Dixit. The authorities also knocked down illegal structures of Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said the drive will continue till illegal structures of all the goons are flattened.