Madhya Pradesh: Illegal structures of two more goons razed in Indore

Indore: Continuing with anti-goon drive, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) along with district administration and police demolished illegal structures of history sheeters Zeeshan and Mushtaq Sheikh on Friday. Armed with JCB and poclain machines, the IMC removal gang accompanied by heavy police force reached Pandrinath area where Zeeshan had constructed a three-storeyed building against norms. The building also had shops.
According to police, more than a dozen cases are registered against Zeeshan in different police stations. The IMC also razed a residential building of Ismail Patel in the area. A multi-storeyed building of Mushtaq Shekh, a listed criminal of Khajrana area, was also demolished.
Additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh said permission for building was taken from IMC but it was built in violation of norms. “The building was not built as per approved map. So, the portions that were built against the norms were demolished,” he said. Singh stated that Mushtaq was the original owner of building but he had taken permission in Ismail’s name. When IMC removal reached Khajrana for removing illegal structures, family members and relatives of Mushtaq protested but police foiled their bid to prevent the drive.
According to CSP Anil Rathore, 18 cases were registered against Mushtaq in different police stations. As part of anti-goon drive, the IMC, district administration and police had demolished illegal structures of nearly 20 listed criminals including Babbu-Chhabbu, Sajid Chandanwala and woman don Alka Dixit. The authorities also knocked down illegal structures of Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said the drive will continue till illegal structures of all the goons are flattened.