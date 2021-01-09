Madhya Pradesh: Illegal structures of two listed criminals razed in Indore

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday demolished illegally built portions of houses of two persons who are part of drug mafia.

Drug mafia Sagar Jain accused of running flesh trade had covered marginally open space at his house in Gulab Bagh, which was demolished in the morning. The IMC removal gang then reached Panchavati Colony to raze the unauthorised portions of house of Suraj Jaat.

For past two months, the joint teams of IMC, district administration and police have launched a drive to demolish the illegal structures of listed criminals in the city.