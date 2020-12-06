Madhya Pradesh: Illegal structures of 2 more criminals demolished by Gwalior District Administration

Gwalior District Administration (GDA) on Saturday demolished illegal constructions of two criminals in Hazira, under anti-encroachment drive.

According to Pradeep Tomar, SDM, said," The criminal had constructed illegal buildings on the land encroached by him. The criminal has more than 12 cases going on against him and is currently serving a jail term at the Ajmer Central Jail.

Pradeep Tomar, added," Another criminal named Yogi Janwar is serving a jail term in Ajmer Central jail for indulging in similar activities at the Hazira line. He had 28 cases registered against him and had illegally occupied property worth Rs. 5 crores at the Hazira line." "As soon as we got to know about these miscreants, we demolished their properties by bulldozers under our anti-encroachment drive", he added.

On December 5, the Indore Municipal Corporation had demolished several illegal constructions of criminals in the Khajrana and Kabutar Khana areas under an anti-encroachment drive.