Madhya Pradesh: Illegal liquor worth Rs 1.17 L seized in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: Illegal liquor worth Rs 1,17,000 were seized from a car in Mandsaur.

Hyundai Venue car with registration MP 14 CC 8025 sporting 'Press' stickers was ferrying 243 litres of illicit liquor from Naugawan, said police.

However, both the accused Jitendra (Sonu) resident Pita Khedi and Balsam Kumawat, residents of Narsinghpura managed to give a slip to the Mandsaur police.

A police team that blocked the Rewas Dewda-Naugawan road seized the liquor which was smuggled from Banswara, Rajasthan.

The accused were booked under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act.

Inspector Jitendra Pathak along with Sunil Kumar Jatav, Sanjay Pratap Singh, and many others were a part of the team.