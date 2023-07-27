Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Children’s Home Sealed, President Booked For In Jobat | FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) report, Jobat police booked Missionary Children's Home president Kalpana Daniel for violating the Juvenile Justice Act.

A team of SCPCR had detected gross irregularities at the centre. The team also sealed the centre that had been functioning for the last 35 years without proper registration. The SCPCR team, comprising Onkar Singh, and Sonam Ninama along with local officials, recovered 71 girls and boys, including 59 minors. Most of the girl inmates were orphans.

Besides, the team also recovered objectionable items, including surgical instruments and condoms, from the premises. Many copies of The Bible were also found with every child. This raised the possibility of forced conversion of orphans.

After getting children's medical done, their statements were recorded. Team members said that Daniel was illegally running the centre. She failed to produce registration documents which are mandatory under Section 42 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Daniel stated in writing that the children's home was being run without registration. As many as 35 girls were found in the children’s home, including 30 minors. Most of the girls are orphans. Another 36 children, including 29 minors, were also found living in a separate building.

An old age home with 13 senior citizens was also found to be operational. Packets of condoms were found in warden’s room giving rise to suspicion of human trafficking. Liquor bottle too was found Team member Onkar Singh said that children were also taken to local church for prayer.

Every child had a Bible, indicating that the organisation was also involved in conversion. The police are trying to ascertain places from where these children were brought into the children’s home. Possibility of human trafficking has not been ruled out.

An FIR was registered against children’s house chairman for violating the Juvenile Justice Act on the application submitted through Women and Child Development Department. The chairman of the committee has accepted this. However, no systematic record of funding was been found.

Protest By Hindu Outfits Continues Till Evening

As soon the matter came to fore, members of a Hindu outfit rushed to the spot and staged a protest. They submitted separate memorandums to the administration and the SCPCR demanding FIR against office-bearers of the institution.

Claiming that conversion activities were going on for long time, they demanded that section of the Religious Freedom Act be clamped on the accused and the building demolished. Meanwhile, Remsingh Dudwe, chairman of the child welfare committee, said that the report would be submitted to the collector recommending case against all members of the committee.