Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore signs MoU with CIMEI for technology support to start-ups growth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore and Confederation of Indian MSME in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and Information Technology (CIMEI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further collaborate and share knowledge, best practice and technology support in Start-ups and SMEs growth in India.

IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain said “As per the MoU both parties will work to advance acceleration of start-ups and SMEs through structured programs. Joint research aligning the strengths of both the organisations will be conducted. Infrastructure, business counselling and mentorship to effectively secure soft landing of companies will be provided. Open communication will be established for sharing best practices for economic development through technology investment and commercialization.”

Both the organisations would be co-hosting the National Innovation Awards to recognize the innovators focussing on “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”.

Dr. Santosh Kumar Vishvakarma, faculty at Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Indore said “There are 18 categories of awards, and entries for each category will be restricted to 40 entries only. Some of the categories are Aerospace/Military/Defence Innovation of the Year, Automotive Product of the Year, Environmental Leadership Award, Electronics Manufacturer of the Year and Excellence in Innovation. All entries will be judged on Concept, Value, Delivery & Impact Sustainability, Social Responsibility, Potential. The awarded innovation will be commercialised by Indian ESDM sector to manufacture indigenous Electronic Product matching global standards.”

CIMEI is a registered trade association of entrepreneurs from ESDM segment of MSME across the nation.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 01:09 PM IST