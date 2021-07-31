Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore faculty selected as national correspondent for Himalayan Glaciers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore’s faculty member Dr Mohammed Farooq Azam has been selected as National Correspondent for Himalayan Glaciers by the Ministry of Education, India and World Glacier Monitoring Services (WGMS), Switzerland. He was nominated by the Department of Science and Technology, India in consultation with Indian glaciologists and IIT Indore.

Azam is an assistant professor at the Department of Civil Engineering of the institute. He has been working on the Himalayan glaciers and hydrology for the past 12 years and published several research papers, including two recent papers in Science, about the glaciers’ health, hazards and water evolution in glacierized basins.

As national correspondent, Azam will be playing a pivotal role for the development of Himalayan glaciology in correspondence with World Glacier Monitoring Services, Switzerland. His main tasks would be to coordinate and represent the glacier monitoring in India with WGMS network, be the central communication node for India for the WGMS, and to be responsible for the annual data collection from India and the submission to WGMS for publication in the ‘Global Glacier Change Bulletin’ series.