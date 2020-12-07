Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore donates UV disinfection facility to primary health centre, police station

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore donated an in-house developed UV disinfection facility consisting of an arm and a box to a primary health centre and police station in Simrol.

“The facility has been designed and devolved in workshop by IIT Indore. It uses Ultraviolet-C (UVC) lamps to disinfect. UVC radiation is a known disinfectant for air, water, and non-porous surfaces.UVC radiation may also be effective in inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar said.

The arm is designed to disinfect the room having size of 100 square feet in about half an hour. The box is designed to disinfect papers and other materials in one minute approximately. Since both primary health centre and police station have large inflow of papers and material, IIT Indore has extended help to them in fighting the corona pandemic.

IIT Indore incharge registrar SP Hota and other senior officials were present to hand over the disinfection facility.