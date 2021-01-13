Madhya Pradesh: IIT-I ties up with Oslo varsity for lecture series

Indore: IIT Indore, in association with University of Oslo, organized a public lecture series on the topic “Role of Science in Nation Building during Global Health Crisis” on Wednesday.

Addressing the series, chairman of AICTE Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe said, “India is one of the most civilized nations of the world and there is a continuity of this civilization. Education systems and universities were invented in India. We were the ones who created the schooling and university system.”

He further added “When we talk about nation building, we mean national rebuilding as the foundation already exists. Science is all about inquisitiveness. A person cannot be a good engineer if he has no knowledge of humanities and social sciences.

Hence, the education system must be multidisciplinary and not work in isolation.”



The event was attended by all science colleges of India and abroad.

International Affairs and Outreach office of IIT Indore plan to establish a large virtual academic platform that will include participants not only from premier institutes in India but will also involve participation of students and young faculties from a group of institutions, who have limited scientific exposure in terms of research and higher education largely due to their presence at remotest part of India.