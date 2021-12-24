Madhya Pradesh: IIT-I student gets highest salary package of Rs 60L, average salary increases by Rs 7 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the ongoing campus placements, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore, has got the highest package of Rs 60 lakh a year even as the average salary increased by Rs 7 lakh in comparison to last year’s.

“The negative impact of Covid-19 on the employment sector seems to have diminished, apparently considering the ongoing placement statistics of IIT, Indore, for the academic year 2021-22, which is very impressive compared to last year’s. In the ongoing placement session, around 200 students have got placement offers with the highest salary being around Rs 60 lakh per annum and the average salary is Rs 25 lakh per annum, which is certainly excellent compared to last year’s average salary of Rs 18 lakh per annum,” said Dr Abhishek Rajput, head, training and placement, IIT, Indore.

Software and core companies and PSUs have shown their interest and recruited a large number of students since the inception of IIT, Indore. However, the software, machine learning/data science industries have stolen the show for the current session. On the domestic front, such companies as Infurnia, DEShaw, Goldman Sachs, Razorpay, Oracle, Amazon and Jio Platforms made the highest number of offers. Well-paid international offers were made by Rakuten Mobile Inc. and Accenture, Japan.

The number of students who received placement offers has witnessed a considerable increase all through the pandemic which has marked an upward scale altogether in the ongoing placement session at IIT, Indore.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 07:30 AM IST