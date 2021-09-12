Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore ranked 25th best Asian b-school in QS Global MBA Rankings-2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore has been ranked 25th best Asian b-school in QS Global MBA Rankings-2022. Total five Indian MBA institutions featured in the list of rankings from Asia Asian countries.

Apart from Indore, IIM Ahmedabad (Rank#8), IIM Bangalore (Rank#10), IIM Calcutta (Rank#14), Indian School of Business Hyderabad (Rank#15) were placed in the rankings for Asia.

Reacting to the rankings, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai tweeted, “Delighted to share that @IIM_I has been ranked at #25 in Asia for the Global MBA program in the QS World Rankings. The tireless efforts of the entire #IIMIndore community, in line with our mission, are showing its impact. We will strive to do better in the coming years.”

The global rank of IIM Indore stood at 151 whereas that of IIM Ahmedabad was at 46th.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:06 PM IST