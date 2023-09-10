Madhya Pradesh: 'If Win Election, I’ll Present The Report Card For Every Year,' Says BJP Leader Jaideep Patel

FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): “If I win the election, I’ll present the report card of every year,” said BJP candidate from Kukshi assembly constituency Jaideep Patel while addressing the party workers, on Friday, ahead of the arrival of the party’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra here.

Patel said that people's leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was holding the Jan Aashirwad Yatra across the state to seek blessings from the people. During the meeting, the birth anniversary of the BJP's patriarch, Kushabhau Thackeray, was also celebrated.

Preparation for the Jan Aashirwad Yatra is going on at a war-footing, he said. “During the tenure of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, many development works were done while caring for the last man in society,” he pointed.

The Jan Aashirwad Yatra is being taken out for the fifth time to take the blessings of the common people for further development works and also to form the BJP government for the fifth time, he added.

BJP district president Manoj Somani, while remembering BJP patriarch Kushabhau Thackeray on his birth anniversary, said that he planted a sapling and now it has become a Vat Vakshru. Somani said that the Jan Aashirwad Yatra is getting huge public support in the state, which is giving sleepless nights to the opposition.

Yatra district in-charge Mukam Singh Kirade said that on September 13, the yatra will enter the Kukshi assembly, and the night rest will be in Dehri village of Kukshi assembly. On September 14, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will address a meeting in Kukshi.