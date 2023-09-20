Madhya Pradesh: Idols Installed By Ravidas Community Vandalised

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The idols of Lord Shiva and Saint Shiromani Ravidas installed by the people of the Ravidas community of Lekodiya Tank village were vandalised by some influential people of the village, and due to the status of powerful people, the local administration is also continuously harassing the Dalits instead of listening to them.

Troubled by this, the entire Ravidas community of the village, after being harassed by the village's influential Thakur Narayan Singh Tanwar, deputy sarpanch Thakur Madan Singh Tanwar, and Rajesh Seth Vanwat, sought permission for mass euthanasia from the President of India Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Union Home Minister, tribal welfare department, and the Chief Minister.

They have expressed their pain by writing letters to CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Satyanarayan Jatiya, and Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot.

The Ravidas community of the village says that these three bullies of the village have broken the idols of our temple and are now threatening to burn our houses. Now there is only one option in front of us, either we all commit mass suicide or convert to another religion.

“We will adopt that religion where we get the right to worship with respect,” they said, adding that if any incident happens to us, then the entire responsibility for it will be on these three.”

It is also mentioned that the Scheduled Caste Tribe people of village Lekodiya Tank do not have the right to go to the temples of the village, they do not have the right to take out a procession sitting on a mare.

Giving this information, Mangilal Goyal said that the victims also met MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar regarding the above incident, who immediately spoke to the district collector and officials to get their full cooperation.