Madhya Pradesh: Idols at temple vandalised, villagers stage protest in Khargone

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers in Khargone district staged a protest seeking action against unidentified miscreants who had vandalised two idols at Hanuman temple in Pipaljhopa village on Monday night.

The villagers demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Unidentified miscreants had vandalised the idols at a Hanuman temple in Pipaljhopa village that falls under Bhagwanpura police station area, about 40 km from Khargone district headquarters. Superintendent of Police, Dharamveer Singh, said “ Unknown miscreants vandalised the idol. The search for him is ongoing.”

Hundreds of villagers who reached the temple in the night found the idols shattered into pieces. The villagers have warned the administration to stage road blockade, organize sit-in and gherao the police station if the miscreants were not arrested soon.

A heavy police force has been deployed on the site and an investigation is underway to identify the miscreants.