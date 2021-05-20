Madhya Pradesh: ICU built with Lanxess funds a boon for corona patients in Nagda town of Ujjain district

NAGDA (UJJAIN): During the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, availability of ICU in Government Hospital, Nagda is proving to be a boon for corona patients.

This ICU ward has been prepared by the Corporate Social Responsibility fund offered by the Lanxess Private Limited.

On December 17, 2019, a MOU was signed between the Lanxess India Country Head Nilanjana Banerjee and MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar according to which the company gave provisions to offer Rs 1 crore to set-up a 5-bed, well equipped ICU in Government Hospital. Though the ICU facility could not be started due to the unavailability of trained staff but for the last one month the corona infected patients are receiving the service.

During the first wave of pandemic, the infection rate was low in town and the patients were treated in District Headquarters. But due to the shortage of beds in headquarters amid the second wave, the patients were shifted to the ICU ward of Government Hospital from April17. Oxygen is also available through the central line in the hospital. So far, 49 patients had been treated in ICU among which 25 completely recovered and were discharged, 4 were referred to other hospitals while 11 died. At present, there are 7 patients in ICU.

Doctors and medical staff play a vital role in taking decisions for the treatment against novel coronavirus infection. ICU incharge Dr Sandeep Dungarwal, Block Medical Officer Dr Kamal Solanki, Dr Sunil Chaudhary and Dr Harishankar Koshta served the patients as visiting doctors in hospital.