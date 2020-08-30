Madhya Pradesh: IAF airlifts people from flood-affected areas in Sehore

Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava, Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Collector were also present during the rescue operation.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state.

"I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am," said CM Chouhan.

The Chief Minister said that three people who were trapped in a village in Balaghat district have also been airlifted.