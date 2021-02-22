Madhya Pradesh: I-T Dept detects over Rs 450 cr black income after raids on MP-based soya group

The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 450 crore after its raided a Madhya Pradesh-based Soya products manufacturing group, the CBDT said on Monday.

The searches were carried out on February 18 at 22 premises located in Betul and Satna (both in Madhya Pradesh), Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra, and Kolkata in West Bengal.

"Incriminating evidence in the form of digital media such as laptops, hard drives, pen drives have been found and seized. "From the investigation so far, undisclosed income of over Rs 450 crore has been detected," the CBDT said in a statement.

It added that "unexplained" cash of over Rs 8 crore and foreign currency of various countries amounting to more than Rs 44 lakh have been seized after the raids on the Betul-based business group.

Nine bank lockers have also been found during the search, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the tax department, said.