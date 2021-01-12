Madhya Pradesh: I-T department launches search at residence of builder in Indore

Indore: Carrying out the first action in new year, the investigation wing of the Income Tax Department here conducted search at the residence of a local builder on Tuesday morning.

Sources said search is being carried out at residence of builder Anil Dhakad located at 33, Telephone Nagar, Indore. Over 10 officers and staff of the department along with the personnel of police are conducting the action. A large amount of the income tax evasion is likely to surface. The search action follows inputs department received over alleged tax evasion against the builder.