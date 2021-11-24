Madhya Pradesh: I-T and TPA will organize Academic program

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Income Tax Department (I-T) and the Tax Practiontioners Association will jointly organized academic program in days to come.

A consensus of this regard is made in a meeting held between news Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (MP-CG) Parineet Singh Sachdev and members of TPA at Bhopal on Tuesday. During the meeting PCCIT suggested for academic programs of TPA jointly with the Income Tax Department.

Amongst others things TPA members also requested Sachdev to allow camping of CIT (Exemption) Bhopal at Indore on fortnightly basis.

CA Manoj Gupta, CA Shailendra Singh Solanki, CA J P Saraf, CA Vikram Gupte & CA Manoj P Gupta were present during the meeting.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:28 PM IST