e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:28 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: I-T and TPA will organize Academic program

Amongst others things TPA members also requested Sachdev to allow camping of CIT (Exemption) Bhopal at Indore on fortnightly basis.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Income Tax Department (I-T) and the Tax Practiontioners Association will jointly organized academic program in days to come.

A consensus of this regard is made in a meeting held between news Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (MP-CG) Parineet Singh Sachdev and members of TPA at Bhopal on Tuesday. During the meeting PCCIT suggested for academic programs of TPA jointly with the Income Tax Department.

Amongst others things TPA members also requested Sachdev to allow camping of CIT (Exemption) Bhopal at Indore on fortnightly basis.

CA Manoj Gupta, CA Shailendra Singh Solanki, CA J P Saraf, CA Vikram Gupte & CA Manoj P Gupta were present during the meeting.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: State records 12 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 90 Madhya Pradesh: State records 12 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 90

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:28 PM IST
Advertisement